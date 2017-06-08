Scripted HPE Firmware and ESXi Software Update

I’m a big fan of PXE, but sometimes I don’t want to re-image. It may be a system that isn’t connected to PXE, or a system that I don’t have a profile for. In dealing with these one-off systems, I wanted to be able to apply update the firmware, update the ESXi OS, and apply any other changes that I would usually do via PXE (this could be OS settings or low-level settings like ILO).

Worklfow:

Enable SSH on the host Login to the host wget http://server.fqdn/patch chmod a+x patch ./patch reboot

The patch script handles the following:

Apply BIOS firmware Apply Array Firmware Apply NIC Firmware Apply ILO firmware Set any new esxi advanced settings (for me this was changing shell timeouts) Use hponcfg to add a new group to ILO

What you need:

A web server (I use Apache) HPE smart components (zip files that contain the firmware files I download the HPE recipe, look for my specific models and create a table of the firmware version and the smart component. This is an example: Server Type BIOS ILO Array Controller Array Driver Array FW NIC Type NIC Driver NIC FW BL460c G7 I27 – 2015.08.16 CP028127.zip 1.88 CP029098.zip p410i 6.0.0.124* 6.64 CP027482.zip NC553i 11.1.145.0 11.1.183.23 CP031843.zip BL460c Gen8 I31 – 2015.06.01 CP027282.zip 2.50 CP027910.zip p220i 6.0.0.124* 8 CP030723.zip 554FLB 11.1.145.0 11.1.183.23 CP031843.zip 3. You need to look for the firmware version from the recipe, and then look in the contents.html file for the Online ROM Flash Component for VMware ESXi 4. Latest ESXi offline bundle (typically an HPE image plus the latest patch combined using PowerCLI imagebuilder). This site has a good info on how to customize an offline bundle

How to setup (assuming your web server is already working)

Add a directory 2017 and 2017/esxi Copy all of the smart component zip files into the 2017 directory Put my patch script in the 2017 directory Unzip the offline bundle in the esxi directory. Unzip the metadata.zip file in the same folder. Edit the index.xml (these instructions from this VMware pdf), ex of index.xml: <vendorList>

<vendor>

<name>blog.chrischua.net</name>

<code>chua</code>

<indexfile>vendor-index.xml</indexfile>

<patchUrl></patchUrl>

<relativePath></relativePath>

<content>

<name>VMware ESX</name>

<type>http://www.vmware.com/depotmanagement/esx</type>

</content>

</vendor>

</vendorList> In the patch script, update the PROFILENAME to match the name that is used in your offline bundle, add your product in the case statement, update the smart component file names as needed, update the KSERVER with the fqdn of your web server